Filling In For Harry Kane Wasn’t Pressure, It Was This – Fernando Llorente

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente says that rather than being something packed full of pressure it was an amazing opportunity for him to fill in for Harry Kane on Tuesday against Swansea.



The 32-year-old found the back of the net for the first time in the league this season as the Lilywhites kept their winning momentum intact by beating the rock bottom side 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.











The conditions for the game were difficult with relentless rain and wind making life difficult for both sides.



Llorente, who was asked to come in to replace Kane for the match with the England striker on the bench with a heavy cold, did not disappoint as he scored the opener in the 12th minute before Dele Alli killed the Swans off in the 89th minute.





"I'm very happy to score my first goal in the Premier League for Tottenham and help the team", Llorente told Spurs TV.

"It was a difficult game in difficult conditions but the important thing was we were focused and aggressive.



"We wanted to play and move the ball quickly.



"We controlled the game and played really well, especially in the first half."



Asked about feeling pressure at filling in for goal machine Kane, Llorente insists that it was instead an opportunity.



"There was no pressure on me – for me, it was an amazing opportunity."



The former Sevilla man has so far managed 20 appearances overall this season, with his only other goal coming in the Champions League.



He has also provided his team-mates with a lone assist.

