Great Reaction – Arsenal Star Delighted As Gunners Secure Late Draw With Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Hector Bellerin has hailed Arsenal's desire not to lose against Chelsea after they came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the death at the Emirates Stadium.



It was a pulsating Premier League encounter, but was 0-0 at half time with the goals flowing in the second 45 minutes.











Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was in good form to keep out several efforts, but Arsenal took the lead in the 63rd minute after Jack Wilshere scored his first Premier League goal since 2015 to leave Chelsea reeling.



But the Blues were not behind for long and drew level from the penalty spot just four minutes later, with Bellerin's foul on Eden Hazard giving the Belgian the chance to level, which he took.





Marcos Alonso then seemed to have put Chelsea on the way to all three points when he connected with a low cross from Davide Zappacosta with just six minutes left.

But Arsenal would not be beaten and had Bellerin to thank for securing a share of the spoils after he hit a superb half-volley in the 92nd minute to make sure it ended 2-2.



Bellerin was delighted to see Arsenal come from behind to draw and told Sky Sports: "It was non-stop football, running up and down. We worked hard all week.



"It was a great reaction towards the end."



The Spaniard, who admits that Hazard was a quick customer in the penalty area which resulted in the spot-kick, also insisted he is pleased to have scored.



"He's very quick in the box – I saw the ball in the air and tried to challenge for it, we both got to the ball at the same time and the referee thought it was a penalty.



"It was great to score. I haven't scored in a while. I'm happy with the goal and the reaction of the whole team."

