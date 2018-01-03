I Can’t Wait – Rangers New Boy Relishing Florida Cup Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Sean Goss has admitted that he is relishing the prospect of heading to the United States to take part in the Florida Cup, which he believes will give him the chance to gel with his new team-mates.



The Manchester United academy recruit moved to Ibrox on a season-long loan deal from QPR on Wednesday, and will now travel with the team as they make full use of the winter break to enjoy some friendly action before the season resumes on 21st January.











According to Goss, the travelling experience will be useful for him not only to enjoy some much important first team action, but will also help him gel with his new team-mates and impress them as well as his manager Graeme Murty.



Expressing his eagerness about meeting his new team-mates, the youngster, who spent five years at Old Trafford initially at the academy and then at senior level, told his new club's official website: “I can’t wait and I think that will be a great thing for me to meet all the boys.





"It is a great time to go away and get to know them, and obviously there are a couple of games over there as well, so I would like to impress in them.

“I’m really looking forward to living here too. I’ve heard it’s a lively city, and I look forward to settling in.



"But firstly, I look forward to going away with the boys to Florida, have a good week over there and then come back to the reality of it and get stuck into all of the games.”

