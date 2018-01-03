Leeds United Confirm Capture of Teenage Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have officially announced the signing of Finnish youngster Aapo Halme on a four-year deal from HJK Helsinki.



The Whites put Halme through his medical paces on Tuesday and have moved quickly to beat off competition for the defender's signature.











Halme, who impressed in Finland with the country's biggest club HJK Helsinki, was wanted by no fewer than ten sides – but chose Leeds.



Leeds have not disclosed the sum paid to sign Halme, but it is understood to be €560,000.





The 19-year-old, who will bid to kick on with his development at the English Championship side, will link up with Leeds' Under-23 side as he settles into the club.

Leeds have insisted that Halme will work towards stepping up to the first team squad.



The Whites are expected to be in the market to make further additions during this month's transfer window as they bid to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the Championship season, with Leeds pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

