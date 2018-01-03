XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/01/2018 - 13:15 GMT

Leeds United Confirm Capture of Teenage Defender

 




Leeds United have officially announced the signing of Finnish youngster Aapo Halme on a four-year deal from HJK Helsinki.

The Whites put Halme through his medical paces on Tuesday and have moved quickly to beat off competition for the defender's signature.




Halme, who impressed in Finland with the country's biggest club HJK Helsinki, was wanted by no fewer than ten sides – but chose Leeds.

Leeds have not disclosed the sum paid to sign Halme, but it is understood to be €560,000.
 


The 19-year-old, who will bid to kick on with his development at the English Championship side, will link up with Leeds' Under-23 side as he settles into the club.

Leeds have insisted that Halme will work towards stepping up to the first team squad.

The Whites are expected to be in the market to make further additions during this month's transfer window as they bid to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the Championship season, with Leeds pushing for promotion to the Premier League.
 