06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/01/2018 - 18:43 GMT

Leeds United Star Won't Talk Up Top Two Claims

 




Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane believes that it is still too early for the Whites to think about finishing second in the Championship this season.

The Whites are currently placed sixth in the league with 43 points from 26 matches and are occupying a playoff spot, leading seventh placed Sheffield United by one point.




With another 20 games left to be played in the season things still have the possibility to change, though the 27-year-old feels that it is still too early to predict the outcome of the season, let alone say that they could finish second behind runnaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I think it’s way too early", O'Kane was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


O'Kane feels all that the team can do at the moment is to carry on the way they have been doing, winning their games and continuing to push for the highest possible finish.  

"You can very easily be up there now and in May time not find yourselves there.

"We have to win matches, we have to put ourselves in a position to be going for second or a playoffs place.

“Obviously that’s what’s expected of us and we just need to put ourselves in the best position we can come the end of March going into April to give ourselves a chance of achieving what we set out to do.”

The Peacocks have been winless in their last two league games, after recording wins against Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City, Hull City and Burton Albion.
 