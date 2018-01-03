Liverpool and Tottenham Receive Encouragement As Bundesliga Defender Admits Premier League Admiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Philipp Max has revealed that he feels the Premier League would suit his style of play, with the Augsburg defender refusing to rule out a move.



The left-back has been in superb form in the current campaign; besides providing stability to his side’s defence, Max has scored once and provided 10 assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.











The Germany international’s excellent displays have aroused the interest of several English clubs, such as Liverpool, Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton.



Besides heavy interest from the Premier League, Augsburg’s Bundesliga rivals Schalke have also been credited with showing interest in Max.





And the defender, who thinks the Premier League would be a good match for him, however was quick to add that he believes he will be staying at Augsburg for the second half of the season.

"I've dreamed of playing abroad once since I was a kid, and I think the English league would be a good match for my straightforward style on the pitch”, Max told German magazine Sport Bild.



“But clubs from other leagues can be appealing too.



“But this is a topic for the future, I have a contract with FC Augsburg.



“In football, you can never rule out anything, but I firmly believe that I will play the second half of the season at Augsburg.”



Max, whose present contract with Augsburg runs until 2022, has three caps and a goal for Germany to his name.

