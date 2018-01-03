Liverpool Open To Philippe Coutinho Sale But No Bid Received Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are yet to receive an offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, but the Reds are now open to negotiating the Brazilian's departure.



Coutinho, who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer and even put in a transfer request, stayed put at Anfield due to Liverpool’s strong stance of not selling him.











However, it has been claimed that the attacking midfielder is determined to complete his dream transfer to Barcelona this month, with the 25-year-old unlikely to feature for Liverpool again as he is not prepared to risk an injury ahead of a possible move to the Camp Nou.



Coutinho, who was not involved against Burnley on New Year's Day due to a muscle injury, is not expected to be part of the Liverpool squad that will take on Everton in an FA Cup contest on Friday.





And according to Spanish daily AS, although Liverpool have not yet received an offer from Barcelona for Coutinho, the Merseyside giants are resigned to the idea of losing the former Inter Milan man.

Liverpool are open to any eventuality now and could either look to sell Coutinho this month or agree a deal with Barcelona for his move at the end of the season.



The Catalan giants are reportedly ready to spend €110m up front for Coutinho with an additional €40m in add-ons.



Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu feels he has a moral obligation towards Coutinho due to the effort the player has put in to force the transfer; Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are also keen to have the Brazil international as their team-mate.



Coutinho has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the current campaign.

