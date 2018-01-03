XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/01/2018 - 19:20 GMT

Manchester United And Liverpool Target Not Thinking About Quitting Serie A Club

 




Manchester United and Liverpool target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has revealed that he is not thinking about quitting his present club Lazio.

The Serbia international’s future at Lazio has been under the scanner since last summer, with the Italian outfit rejecting big offers from top clubs to keep hold of him.




Besides Manchester United and Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Inter and Juventus have been credited with showing interest in Milinkovic-Savic.

While Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is claimed to have identified the midfielder as his top target next summer, PSG are reportedly preparing an offer of around the €170m mark for the 22-year-old.
 


But Milinkovic-Savic, who insisted that he is currently fully focused on helping Lazio qualify for the Champions League next season, explained that he is not contemplating a transfer away from the Stadio Olimpico.

"I am currently only focusing on Lazio's games”, he told Serbian daily Novosti.

“This season the Italian Serie A has significantly improved its quality.

“The best proof of this is the fact that all the Italian clubs are still in the Champions League and the Europa League.

“At the club we have a clear goal in front of us.

"It is a place in at least fourth position at the end of the championship because next season, four Serie A clubs will be placed directly in the Champions League.

“That is a really big challenge.

“I do not even think about leaving Lazio because at present I am very happy in Rome."

Milinkovic-Savic, who signed a new deal with Lazio in April, has scored seven goals in 24 matches this season.
 