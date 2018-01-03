XRegister
06 October 2016

03/01/2018 - 18:46 GMT

Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League contest this evening.

The Gunners go into the clash against third placed Chelsea sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League, six points off a top four spot, but winning this evening would close the gap on Liverpool to three points.




Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is without defender Nacho Monreal, who continues to be out of action with an ankle knock. Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey are also out.

Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while at the back he picks a three of Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding; Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere sit in front of the back three. Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez operate just off Alexandre Lacazette.

If Wenger needs to change things at any point on home turf then he has a bench of options, including Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck

 


Arsenal Team vs Chelsea

Cech, Chambers, Holding, Mustafi, Wilshere, Xhaka, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Iwobi, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck
 