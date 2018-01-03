Not Serious – Arsene Wenger Blasts Penalty Decision In Chelsea Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has slammed a penalty being handed to Chelsea in his Arsenal side's 2-2 draw against the Blues as "not serious".



It was end to end stuff in the Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium with chances aplenty before Arsenal took the lead through Jack Wilshere in the 63rd minute.











But Eden Hazard was given the chance to level from the penalty spot after Hector Bellerin was judged to have fouled him in the box.



The Belgian took his chance and then Marcos Alonso made it 2-1 to the Blues with just six minutes left.





Arsenal would not lose though and grabbed a point with an injury time Bellerin half-volley.

Wenger admits the match was "remarkable", but was keen to slam the penalty decision which he is struggling to take seriously.



"It was a remarkable game", Wenger told the BBC.



"Once again we got a very bad decision against us. We have to account in our preparation for that's what we have to face.



"You see good football. Unfortunately you see as well bad decisions."



And the Arsenal boss insists that thinking about bad decisions makes him frustrated, while dubbing the penalty not serious.



"I don’t want to start [speaking about decisions] because it gets me frustrated and upset.



"It's [the penalty] not serious."

