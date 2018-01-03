XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/01/2018 - 22:20 GMT

Not Serious – Arsene Wenger Blasts Penalty Decision In Chelsea Draw

 




Arsene Wenger has slammed a penalty being handed to Chelsea in his Arsenal side's 2-2 draw against the Blues as "not serious".

It was end to end stuff in the Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium with chances aplenty before Arsenal took the lead through Jack Wilshere in the 63rd minute.




But Eden Hazard was given the chance to level from the penalty spot after Hector Bellerin was judged to have fouled him in the box.

The Belgian took his chance and then Marcos Alonso made it 2-1 to the Blues with just six minutes left.
 


Arsenal would not lose though and grabbed a point with an injury time Bellerin half-volley.

Wenger admits the match was "remarkable", but was keen to slam the penalty decision which he is struggling to take seriously.

"It was a remarkable game", Wenger told the BBC.

"Once again we got a very bad decision against us. We have to account in our preparation for that's what we have to face.

"You see good football. Unfortunately you see as well bad decisions."

And the Arsenal boss insists that thinking about bad decisions makes him frustrated, while dubbing the penalty not serious.

"I don’t want to start [speaking about decisions] because it gets me frustrated and upset.

"It's [the penalty] not serious."
 

 