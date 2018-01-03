Pierre-Michel Lasogga Needs Lots of Work On This – Former Leeds United Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Bobby Davison thinks Pierre-Michel Lasogga needs a lot of work on his movement, following the striker’s performance in the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.



Lasogga, who joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Hamburg last summer, had a bright start to his career at Elland Road, with the 26-year-old scoring five goals and setting up four more in his first nine Championship games.











But the German’s form has fizzled off as the campaign has progressed; Lasogga was sidelined for a month between mid-November to mid-December through injury and he is yet to start a game since returning to action in the 1-0 win over Hull City on 23rd December.



Lasogga, who came on as a half-time substitute against Nottingham Forest, failed to have any significant impact in the game as his side were unsuccessful in their attempts to find a way to score.





And Davison explained that while he is not critical of Lasogga’s work rate, he feels the Hamburg loanee’s movement is all over the place at the moment.

“Not too much of his work rate, what I am critical of is his positional play”, Davison told LUTV, when asked if he has been critical of Lasogga’s work rate at times.



“I think the kid is trying to do the best he possibly can and he wants to get the fans on his side and everything.



“But I think he is trying too hard – I was watching him, I was watching his movementsand he made his movement before the man on the ball had a proper touch.



“He has made his movement too early in the wrong direction.



“His movement is all over the place at the moment, he needs a lot of work on his movement.



“But I’m not critical of his endeavours, I’m just critical of his understanding of where to, when to go and how to do it.”



Lasogga has thus far made 15 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, finding the back of the net five times.

