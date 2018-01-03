XRegister
06 October 2016

03/01/2018 - 20:37 GMT

Rangers New Boy Sean Goss Reveals Manchester United Connection In Ibrox Switch

 




New Rangers signing Sean Goss has revealed that he spoke to his former Manchester United academy team-mate Jordan Thompson about the Ibrox-based club, and Thompson could not say enough about the Glasgow giants.

The 22-year-old sealed a season-long loan deal to the Scottish giants on Wednesday, signing from English championship side Queens Park Rangers, who he joined from Manchester United in January 2017.




At Rangers, Goss will link up with his former Manchester United team-mate Thompson, who spent three years with the former Exeter City man at the academy in Manchester.

On his interactions with Thompson prior to sealing the move, the young midfielder said that they have spoken to each other "quite a bit" and he has been told only good things.
 


In his first interview with Rangers' official website, Goss said: “I’ve watched quite a few of the games, and I was woken up every morning by a massive Rangers fan in Jordan Thompson.  

“I have spoken to him quite a bit and he couldn’t say enough about the club.”

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Goss took time to insist that he is not abject to the idea of going forward and looking for a goal when the need arises.

“I’m a defensive midfielder who likes to get on the ball from the back four and spread passes around.

"I also like to think I have goals in my game, so I will be trying to get forward as much as I can as well.

“I’d like to start the play off from the defence, get on the ball as much as I can and dictate the play.

"I also have that nasty side to me as well, and will get stuck in.”
 