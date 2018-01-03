Serie A Side Ready To Tempt Manchester United With Loan Swap Proposal

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti’s number one January transfer target is Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the Nerazzurri prepared to let Joao Mario join the Red Devils to facilitate the transfer of the Armenian, it has been claimed.



The attacking midfielder, who has struggled to get going in English football after joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent months.











Inter have been keeping tabs on Mkhitaryan and are reportedly keen to sign him on a simple loan deal until the end of the season.



But it is believed that Manchester United prefer a permanent transfer for the 28-year-old and could only agree to a loan deal if it includes an obligatory purchase option.





However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, coach Spalletti has identified Mkhitaryan as his main January target after meeting with Inter’s hierarchy on Tuesday and the Italian giants feel they might get their man if they allow Mario to head to Old Trafford in a loan swap.

Although Inter do not want any obligatory purchase clause involved, they are willing to discuss the situation in June.



Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have also been credited with showing interest in Mkhitaryan, who has so far scored twice and set up six goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this term.

