06 October 2016

03/01/2018 - 19:46 GMT

Thanks Team-Mates – Spurs Star Hails Support In Injury Comeback

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has thanked his team-mates for helping him through his injury spell as he now focuses on remaining injury fee and playing regular for Spurs.

The former Southampton man had been out of action since August last year and the match against Swansea City on Tuesday provided the stage for his comeback, a match Spurs won 2-0.




Reflecting on his time away from the action, the 26-year-old said that it was tough for him, five months out, but he has now come through it and cannot thank his team-mates enough.

"It's been a very tough time for me but I'm strong and I've fought my way back. My team-mates have helped me come through it", the midfielder told his club's official website.
 


Now that he has recovered and has managed his first minutes for the team as a substitute against the Swans, Wanyama now hopes to play more matches for the team and trying to help them in their attempt to win silverware.  

"I feel better and it's good to be back.

"Now I'm focusing on staying injury free and trying to help the team."

Giving his opinion on the match against Swansea on Tuesday, Wanyama said that it was a difficult place to go as Spurs were playing against a side that are fighting for their status in the league.

"Swansea is a difficult place to come to at this time because they are fighting against relegation, so it was good to take the three points.

"It was a good team performance and everyone fought for the team.

"We showed character and that we can dig in in tough times."
 