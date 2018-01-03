Turkish Giants Join Race For Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce are interested in signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this month.



The Frenchman, who will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal next summer, has been mostly used in cup competitions in the current campaign by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.











Giroud has managed to clock up just 359 minutes over 15 Premier League appearances this term, starting just once.



The 31-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Everton and West Ham last summer, however stayed put at Arsenal.





Giroud has thus scored seven goals in 25 games in the ongoing campaign, with four of those coming in the league.

While Everton and West Ham have continued keeping tabs on the France international, Italian giants AC Milan have also been credited with showing interest in the former Montpellier man.



And according to Turkish daily Fanatic, Fenerbahce are the latest entrants into the race for Giroud.



The Yellow Canaries, who already have the likes of Roberto Soldado and Vincent Janssen in their ranks, still want to bring in Giroud this month to become Robin van Persie's successor.



It remains to be seen if Fenerbahce mange to lure Giroud away as Wenger has time and again insisted that the wants to keep the striker, who is currently out injured with a hamstring injury, at the Emirates Stadium.

