XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/01/2018 - 12:46 GMT

Turkish Giants Join Race For Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud

 




Fenerbahce are interested in signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this month.

The Frenchman, who will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal next summer, has been mostly used in cup competitions in the current campaign by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.




Giroud has managed to clock up just 359 minutes over 15 Premier League appearances this term, starting just once.

The 31-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Everton and West Ham last summer, however stayed put at Arsenal.
 


Giroud has thus scored seven goals in 25 games in the ongoing campaign, with four of those coming in the league.

While Everton and West Ham have continued keeping tabs on the France international, Italian giants AC Milan have also been credited with showing interest in the former Montpellier man.

And according to Turkish daily Fanatic, Fenerbahce are the latest entrants into the race for Giroud.

The Yellow Canaries, who already have the likes of Roberto Soldado and Vincent Janssen in their ranks, still want to bring in Giroud this month to become Robin van Persie's successor.

It remains to be seen if Fenerbahce mange to lure Giroud away as Wenger has time and again insisted that the wants to keep the striker, who is currently out injured with a hamstring injury, at the Emirates Stadium.
 