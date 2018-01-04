XRegister
04/01/2018 - 12:40 GMT

AC Milan Put Liverpool Target Rafinha Ahead of Mousa Dembele As Preferred Midfield Signing

 




AC Milan have put Liverpool target Rafinha ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele as their preferred midfield reinforcement this month.

The Barcelona midfielder is yet to play a game for the club in the present campaign, having been struck down by a serious knee injury since April.




Rafinha, who returned to training last month, was linked with leaving the Catalan giants last summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all credited with showing interest in him.

Barcelona were reportedly ready to part ways with the 24-year-old and tried to use him as a pawn in their bid to sign Philippe Coutinho, but the Reds did not allow their creative midfielder to leave.
 


It has been suggested that Liverpool are still interested in Rafinha, who could opt to quit the Camp Nou in search of regular game time.

And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, AC Milan want to sign the Brazil international on a loan deal during the winter transfer window.

It is believed that the Italian giants, who had Tottenham Hotspur’s Dembele on their radar, have made Rafinha their priority target in January, ahead of the Belgian.

Rafinha, whose present contract with Barcelona runs until 2020, has thus far turned out 78 times for the club, netting 11 times and setting up eight goals.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool step up their chase for the midfielder after learning about AC Milan’s interest.
 