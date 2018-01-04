Besiktas Coach Happy and Sad at Cenk Tosun’s Looming Everton Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has revealed that he is happy for Cenk Tosun, who is close to joining Everton.



The striker, who has been in prolific form in the present campaign, is expected to travel to Merseyside today for a medical and to agree personal terms with the Toffees.











Tosun has scored 14 goals and set up three more in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, and it has been claimed that Everton have agreed on a £27m fee with Besiktas to take the 26-year-old to Goodison Park.



And Gunes explained that although he is delighted about Cenk moving forward in his career, he is sad to see the Turkey international leave Besiktas.





“I told Cenk that he’s good and that I’m both sorry and happy”, he said in a press conference.

“He is a precious player with character and I am also delighted that he is fighting to move forward every day."



Besides Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace were interested in Tosun, while an unnamed club in China recently saw their £31m bid rejected.



Tosun, who joined Besiktas from Gaziantepspor in 2014, has 25 caps and eight goals for Turkey to his name.

