06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2018 - 20:19 GMT

Borussia Dortmund Intensify Henrikh Mkhitaryan Talks

 




Borussia Dortmund have intensified contact with Manchester United as they look to land their former player Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window.

Mkhitaryan has been going through a minor resurgence at Manchester United in recent games, but he has largely been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford this season.




There are suggestions that Manchester United are open to offers for him this months and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Inter Milan in the winter window.

However, Dortmund are believed to be in pole position for his signature as the player prefers a move back to the Westfalenstadion and it has been claimed that the club are making efforts to re-sign their former player.
 


According to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, the Bundesliga giants have stepped up their efforts for Mkhitaryan and have been in constant contact with Manchester United to reach an agreement.  

Manchester United’s financial demands are said to be a problem and Dortmund are trying to convince the Red Devils to meet them halfway in terms of a transfer fee.

Dortmund are also expecting Mkhitaryan to take a significant wage cut from his current salary in order to move back to the Westfalenstadion.

It remains to be seen whether the deal goes through or Manchester United wait until the summer to sell the Armenian.
 