Breakfast With Brendan Rodgers – Celtic New Boy Impressed By Eight-Page Dossier

Celtic new boy Marvin Compper admits that he was impressed by the homework Brendan Rodgers did on him before signing him in the January window.



Compper has joined Celtic from RB Leipzig in the transfer window and is looking to play regular football in Scotland after making just two league appearances in Germany this season.











Rodgers has been looking to add some experience to his backline since last summer and believes the veteran German will prove to be the player he needs to shore up his defence.



The Celtic boss has already left a wonderful initial impression on Compper and the German admits that the Northern Irishman knew a lot about him even before the two met.





The defender was heavily impressed by the homework Rodgers did and the pains he took to find out about him and his family before signing him in January.

Talking about Rodgers, Compper told German outlet Sport Buzzer: “He is definitely incredibly open and sympathetic.



“I was invited to his home for breakfast. There was gluten-free bread and lactose-free cereal and then he showed me an eight-page dossier about me.



“He knew everything about me – knew my test for healthy food and even the age of my wife and children.



“We are looking forward to Glasgow.”



Compper is expected to feature as soon as Celtic return from their winter break as the club look to get him up to speed.

