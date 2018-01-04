XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2018 - 20:39 GMT

Celtic Closing Transfer Net On 21-Year-Old

 




St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan has arrived in Glasgow to finalise his move to Celtic and has been put through his medical paces by the Scottish champions.

The fee involved in the deal is expected to be somewhere around the £300,000 mark, with the starlet expected to head straight back to St Mirren on loan until the end of the season.




The 21-year-old has been in good form for the Scottish Championship side this season, scoring 13 goals overall in 26 matches, and is keen on helping his side win silverware at the end of the season.

Morgan was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland last week: "Hopefully I can go out with a bang, hopefully with a title. I'm hoping St Mirren go up and that'd be great way to end everything."
 


The winger started his career at Rangers as a youngster and then moved to St Mirren in 2013, for whom he made his senior debut in 2014.  

He has since played 102 matches for St Mirren, scoring 24 goals and has also set up 18 more goals for his team-mates.

When the transfer goes through, Morgan will become Celtic's second signing of the window after the arrival of Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig.

St Mirren are currently placed at the top of the Scottish Championship table.
 