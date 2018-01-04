Celtic Closing Transfer Net On 21-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan has arrived in Glasgow to finalise his move to Celtic and has been put through his medical paces by the Scottish champions.



The fee involved in the deal is expected to be somewhere around the £300,000 mark, with the starlet expected to head straight back to St Mirren on loan until the end of the season.











The 21-year-old has been in good form for the Scottish Championship side this season, scoring 13 goals overall in 26 matches, and is keen on helping his side win silverware at the end of the season.



Morgan was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland last week: "Hopefully I can go out with a bang, hopefully with a title. I'm hoping St Mirren go up and that'd be great way to end everything."





The winger started his career at Rangers as a youngster and then moved to St Mirren in 2013, for whom he made his senior debut in 2014.

He has since played 102 matches for St Mirren, scoring 24 goals and has also set up 18 more goals for his team-mates.



When the transfer goes through, Morgan will become Celtic's second signing of the window after the arrival of Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig.



St Mirren are currently placed at the top of the Scottish Championship table.

