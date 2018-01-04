XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2018 - 11:52 GMT

Cenk Tosun Could Feature Against Liverpool, Confirms Everton Boss Sam Allardyce

 




Sam Allardyce has revealed there is a chance Everton could name Cenk Tosun in the squad for their FA Cup clash against Liverpool on Friday night.

Everton have reached an agreement over a fee, reportedly £27m, with Besiktas for the signature of Tosun and is now tipped to quickly seal a switch to Goodison Park.




Allardyce also confirmed that the deal is on its last leg and an announcement will be made as soon as Everton reach an agreement over a contract with the player’s representatives.

The Everton boss is not expecting any more hiccups and admits that fitness permitting, Tosun could be included in the squad for Friday night’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.
 


He said in a press conference when asked about Tosun: “I think personal terms are the final stage. That might happen and we might get him registered for the cup.  

“Possibly [he might be on the bench at Anfield]. It depends on [his] overall fitness – we wouldn’t want to risk damaging him.”

Everton have been struggling for goals this season after Romelu Lukaku’s move to Manchester United, but Allardyce is hopeful Tosun will prove his pedigree at Goodison Park and justify his top billing.

“The pedigree he has shown, the age he is: hopefully he will come to the club and show he is good value for money.”
 