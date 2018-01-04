Claim From Spain: Barcelona Not Keen On Philippe Coutinho Staying At Liverpool Until Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are set to reject any suggestions of Philippe Coutinho continuing at Liverpool until the end of the season as part of any deal.



The Liverpool midfielder is reportedly on his way to Barcelona in the January transfer window and the two clubs are claimed by reports in Spain to be in the final stretch of their negotiations.











It has been claimed that Barcelona have offered a deal worth €130m, but Liverpool are holding out for €150m. However, there is optimism that the two clubs will eventually reach an agreement.



There are suggestions that the Reds could agree to Barcelona’s current offer if they allow Coutinho to continue at the club until the summer, but no such deal is expected to happen.





According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona want to take Coutinho to the Nou Camp as soon as possible, especially as they are about to shell out a club record fee for the player.

The Brazilian is also desperate to join the Catalan giants this month and has reportedly made it clear that he does not want to risk injury.



His agents have been in London trying to broker a deal between the two clubs and there is optimism that an agreement is close for Coutinho’s transfer.



Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has also been in touch with Liverpool’s United States based owners to get a deal over the line.

