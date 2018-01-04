Claim From Spain: Spurs To Double Harry Kane’s Wages To Keep Real Madrid At Bay

Follow @insidefutbol





Spooked by interest from Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to offer to double Harry Kane’s salary at the end of the season, it has been claimed.



Kane has been one of Europe’s premier strikers over the last three seasons and recently broke Alan Shearer’s record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.











However, Tottenham’s strict wage structure means he is nowhere close to being one of the top earners in the Premier League and many believe it could lead to his exit from the club in the future.



Real Madrid have been linked with having an interest in the England international and there are suggestions they could make a play for him in the summer transfer window.





Tottenham are aware of the interest from the European champions and also know Kane’s wages mean they are in danger of losing one of the top strikers in the world if they do not act soon enough.

And according to Spanish sports daily AS, the north London club are prepared to offer him a new contract, which would double his wages, at the end of the season.



Currently earning €6m per season, Kane could stand to earn around €12m should he agree to sign a fresh contract with Tottenham.



The proposed new deal would also make him by far the best paid player at the north London club.

