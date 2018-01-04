Dundee United Return Ruled Out By Celtic Star’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci will not be returning to Dundee United, the player's agent has insisted.



Ciftci, who is currently in the middle of a season-long loan spell at English League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, has been linked with being on the move this month due to a lack of playing time south of the border.











He has started only six games under Plymouth boss Derek Adams and has not yet scored.



A return to Scotland with Dundee United, who he plied his trade for from 2013 until 2015, has been floated in some quarters.





But according to STV Sport, Ciftci's agent has insisted that a return to Dundee United is not an option for his client .

Ciftci was snapped up by Celtic from Dundee United, but has struggled to make an impact during his time on the books at Parkhead.



He was sent on loan to Turkish side Eskisehirspor in 2016, before then enjoying another loan stint in Poland with Pogon Szczecin.

