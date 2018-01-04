XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2018 - 16:56 GMT

Dundee United Return Ruled Out By Celtic Star’s Agent

 




Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci will not be returning to Dundee United, the player's agent has insisted.

Ciftci, who is currently in the middle of a season-long loan spell at English League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, has been linked with being on the move this month due to a lack of playing time south of the border.




He has started only six games under Plymouth boss Derek Adams and has not yet scored.

A return to Scotland with Dundee United, who he plied his trade for from 2013 until 2015, has been floated in some quarters.
 


But according to STV Sport, Ciftci's agent has insisted that a return to Dundee United is not an option for his client.

Ciftci was snapped up by Celtic from Dundee United, but has struggled to make an impact during his time on the books at Parkhead.

He was sent on loan to Turkish side Eskisehirspor in 2016, before then enjoying another loan stint in Poland with Pogon Szczecin.
 