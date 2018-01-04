XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2018 - 12:07 GMT

Expect Contact Soon – Sam Allardyce On Chelsea and Spurs Target Ross Barkley

 




Everton manager Sam Allardyce is not optimistic about the club’s chances of holding on to Ross Barkley in the January transfer window, amid links with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barkley came close to joining Chelsea on deadline day last summer and even the transfer was agreed before he decided to change his mind and the move did not happen.




He has entered the final six months of his contract and there were suggestions that a change of management could convince Barkley to sign fresh terms with the Toffees.

However, the midfielder seems to be on his way out of Everton and Allardyce admits that he is expecting some of his suitors to establish contact with the club for Barkley soon.
 


He also indicated that he can do little to change the situation around the midfielder as Everton have been resigned to losing him even before he arrived in November.  

Speaking about Barkley, Allardyce said in a press conference: “I would expect there to be some contact in the new few days if some of the big boys are interested.

“The club was resigned to losing Ross before I got here and I can't see that changing."

Tottenham, who were interested in the England international last summer, are believed to be again eyeing him on a cut price deal in January, but Chelsea have again been linked.
 