FA Cup Respect Will Be Obvious With Team Picked For Everton – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that he will show his respect for the FA Cup with the team he selects for Friday night's fixture against Everton.



The Reds will be facing a resurgent Everton side in the third round of the tournament, with Klopp's men having been in action on Monday against Burnley at Turf Moor before the tie.











However, the German manager insists that it won't have any effect on his team selection and he will be giving the match a similar kind of importance as he gives to the Premier League.



Denying the accusation that he gives lesser importance to cup matches, Klopp said that he now hopes to make it more obvious with his team selection this time around.





“The line-up will be a line-up which shows all the respect we have for the FA Cup", Klopp said at a press conference.

"I know a few people have said I don’t respect cup competitions and stuff like that enough, but that’s actually not the truth.



"Maybe we have to make it a little bit more obvious.”



The Reds though will be without the services of star players Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah, both of whom are recovering from knocks.



Liverpool's busy festive schedule will come to an end with the match against Everton with their next match to be played against Manchester City on 14th January.

