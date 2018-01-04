Fantastic Defending – West Ham Star Over Moon With Draw At Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Noble has hailed West Ham United's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley and says the Hammers are happy with taking four points from two games over three days.



Spurs were widely tipped to have too much for West Ham and did dominate the encounter, meaning the visitors had to engage in their fair share of last ditch defending, blocking the ball and putting their bodies on the line.











And they were rewarded when Pedro Obiang let rip with a stunning 25-yard strike with 20 minutes left to put them one up and on course for victory.



But Tottenham's dominance eventually told, albeit through their own long-range effort, as Heung-Min Son unleashed a fine shot from 35-yards out, outdoing Obiang, and making it 1-1.





Both sides claimed a share of the spoils at the end and Noble says West Ham are satisfied with the reward for their efforts.

"In all honesty there's no disappointment, Spurs had some good chances", Noble told Sky Sports.



"Two games in three days is tough, a lot of boys played 90 minutes on Tuesday and we would have taken a point. We defended fantastically.



"Four points in three days is a fantastic return. We're over the moon with that."



And the West Ham skipper also saluted Obiang for a truly wonderous hit.



"It was a great strike to be fair, Pedro should shoot a bit more but he doesn't get forward.



"We were told to sit in front of the back five and not go anywhere!"



West Ham now sit in 15th spot in the league standings with 22 points from 22 games.

