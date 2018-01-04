Garbage, Commitment Is Total – Jose Mourinho Slams Exit Reports

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has termed talk of him leaving Manchester United at the end of the season ‘garbage’ and stressed that he wants to stay beyond the length of his current deal.



There were reports on Wednesday night that Manchester United are afraid that Mourinho is going to resign at the end of the campaign and there were suggestions that he has been isolating himself and has been becoming detached from the club.











Mourinho has insisted that Manchester United need to spend more to compete with Manchester City, but he has come out of fighting when it comes to questions over his future.



He rubbished the rumours over his future at Manchester United and insisted that he will only leave Old Trafford when the club want him to.





The Manchester United manager also took particular offence to reports questioning his professionalism and his methods and stressed that it affected him.

Addressing the speculation over his future, Mourinho said in a press conference: “Look, it depends on what you want to know and speak about, if you want to speak about some news I say garbage, I don’t find a better word than to define the talk.



“If you want to ask me directly, which I suppose you won’t, if I see myself next season in Manchester United I say I see myself and as I told when I arrived, I’m going to leave when the club wants me to leave because I have no intention to leave at all, my intention is to stay, to work and improve and return the club where to the club belongs.



“And I don’t see any reason not to stay. I still have a contract, I am in the middle of my contract, not the last couple of months, and my desire is to stay until the owners and the board is happy with my work.



“Speaking about my work and connecting my work with the garbage news is to say the worst thing anyone can do to myself, is not to say I am a bad manager or underperforming, the worst thing someone can do is put one inch of doubt into my professionalism, to every detail related to my job, so yes the garbage news affected me just on this aspect because it’s something I don’t admit.



“I repeat I am in the middle of my contract, if I am going to sign a new one it depends on the club but my commitment is total and I want to stay.”



The Manchester United manager also stressed that he wants to continue beyond his three-year contract, but admits it depends on the club hierarchy.



“I see myself here [after three years], is just a question of the club, the board the owners, Mr. Woodward, they are all happy with my contribution and they want me to stay beyond the end of this contract.”

