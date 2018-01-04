Go Big Or Go Home, But Not Jamie Vardy – Former Chelsea Star On Blues’ Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Sinclair thinks Chelsea need to go big or go home in this month's transfer window, but does not favour a move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who he thinks is set to decline in the coming years.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his resources this month, but it is not yet clear to what extent the club will back his ambitions in the transfer market.











Another striker has been mooted as a target, given Conte often does not trust Michy Batshuayi when Alvaro Morata is out, and Vardy's name has been floated.



Sinclair insists that Chelsea will need to pay big money to get who they want this month, but is not keen on a swoop for Vardy.





" I just think in the January window you go big if you're going to sign somebody", Sinclair explained on Chelsea TV.

"For me, even though Vardy is a good shout, [if] you spend a lot of money in bringing someone like [Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang to the football club and then you're going with longevity as well.



"No disrespect to Vardy, but he's probably at his peak and going the other way now, rather than being a player that's really [peaking]."



Vardy has netted nine times in the Premier League for Leicester in the current campaign and scored in his side's home defeat against Chelsea in September.



Chelsea may have cash flowing into their coffers this month if they opt to cash in on out-of-favour defender David Luiz.

