Harry Kane Would Have Scored Chances Alvaro Morata Missed At Arsenal, Ex-Chelsea Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Chelsea star Frank Sinclair admits that Alvaro Morata still has some way to go in order to match Harry Kane's finishing ability in one-vs-one situations.



Morata, who Chelsea snapped up from Real Madrid in the summer, spurned several clear goalscoring opportunities on Wednesday evening at the Emirates Stadium as the Blues drew 2-2 with Arsenal in a Premier League encounter.











The Spaniard has made a big impact since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, but Sinclair thinks he still needs to work on beating the goalkeeper when through on goal.



And the former defender admits Kane, and possibly Sergio Aguero, would have taken the chances Morata missed.





" It's becoming apparent that his finishing, one-vs-one with the goalkeeper, is something he needs to work on", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV.

"He's got the pace. He goes through and makes the right type of runs.



"That is probably one negative to his play.



"If you think about the chances he had [at Arsenal] then Harry Kane would have put one or two of them away, and probably so would Aguero.



"He will be disappointed, but it's something that he has got to work on.



"He is a young man and he will get better at it", he added.



Chelsea's draw at Arsenal means they continue to sit third in the Premier League standings with a two-point lead over fourth placed Liverpool.



Arsenal are sixth and seven points off the Blues, having failed to close the gap on Wednesday night.

