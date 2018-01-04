Harry Kane Wouldn’t Have Problem Playing For Real Madrid – Sergio Aguero

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane ticks all the boxes needed to turn out for Real Madrid.



Kane has taken the Premier League by storm and recently broke Alan Shearer's record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.











The England striker's 2017 saw 56 goals for club and country, with his 39 in the Premier League taking him past Shearer.



Aguero, who has seen Kane from close quarters in recent years, insists that there is absolutely no reason why the Tottenham star could not make the leap to Real Madrid to battle for goal honours with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.





"The truth is that players of this quality, I think they wouldn't have a problem playing for such an important club as Real Madrid is", Aguero said in an interview with Cadena Ser when asked about Kane going to Real Madrid.

"I don't know what he is thinking but that's not my problem, it's his."



The Tottenham academy recruit has a contract with the Lilywhites that runs until June 2022 and has repeatedly stressed his desire to stay on with the club in the future.

