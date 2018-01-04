XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2018 - 19:18 GMT

It’s Over For Cameron Borthwick-Jackson At Leeds United, Former White

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks the writing is on the wall for Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson at Elland Road.

Leeds swooped to take left-back Borthwick-Jackson to Yorkshire in the summer and agreed a season-long loan with the Red Devils.




But Borthwick-Jackson has not made an impact at Leeds and is now regularly left out of matchday squads by head coach Thomas Christiansen.

Christiansen has indicated that Borthwick-Jackson will play this weekend in the FA Cup against Newport County – but Whelan says whatever the Manchester United man does it will not be enough.
 


He is expecting Leeds to terminate Borthwick-Jackson's loan, with Christiansen only giving the defender a game in order to rest first team stars.

"I don't think it makes any difference. I think he's going to go back no matter what", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think they are just giving some of the lads a break, giving some bodies a game.

"I expect at least seven changes, at least", he added.

Leeds met Newport in the EFL Cup earlier this season and dished out a 5-1 drubbing to the League Two side at Elland Road.

Now they have to tackle a trip to Rodney Parade as they look to book a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.
 