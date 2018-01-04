XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2018 - 20:59 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Unsure On Selecting Virgil van Dijk Against Everton

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is still unsure whether he will be opting for new signing Virgil van Dijk in the FA Cup fixture against Everton on Friday night.

The Dutch international completed his move to Anfield on New Year's Day and has been training at the Melwood training ground with his new team-mates.




However, the German manager still remains unsure about whether he can fit the new signing in to the back four so early as it requires a lot of tuning before it is finally done.

On the former Southampton man's match fitness, Klopp said that he continues to remain healthy and has no issues with regard to his fitness.
 


“With Virgil it is different, he is healthy and now I have to make a decision for this game", Klopp said at a press conference when asked about slotting in the new signing in to the team on Friday.  

“It is not finally done, so we will see what we do with him.

“It is clear centre-half is a position that usually needs to be tuned to the rest of the team, the kind of defending and stuff like that, but of course I can imagine everyone is desperate to see him on the pitch.

“But as I have said before, from our point of view there is no rush for us in this situation and it’s much more important how many good games he can play for us than how many and when it starts.

"It is not decided and how it always is in this period, we have to wait a little bit for last updates on each position and then we make the line-up."

The Reds paid a world record fee for a defender of £75m for Van Dijk, bringing him in to strengthen a defence which has leaked as many as 25 goals in 22 league matches, the highest among the top five.
 