Leeds United Set To Miss Out On Teenage Forward As He Opts For Homeland Stay

Leeds United target Abdul-Basit Agouda looks set to stay in Norway, with Stabaek closing in on signing the highly rated 18-year-old.



The teenage sensation has been tipped for big things and Leeds have been on his tail, leading to talk that the Whites could move to take the forward to Elland Road.











But it is Stabaek who have acted first and only minor details stand between Agouda swapping Stromsgodset for De Blaa.



Stabaek sporting director Inge Andre Olsen is delighted by his club's prospective signing and wants to make sure he receives minutes on the pitch and confidence in order to develop.





He told Norwegian TV station TV2: "He is an attacking player with a good physique and speed .

"He needs playing time and confidence."



Agouda has been capped by Norway at Under-17 and Under-19 level



His deal with Stromsgodset has expired, meaning the 18-year-old prospect is a free agent.



Agouda made just two appearances for Stromsgodset in the 2017 campaign, hitting the back of the net once.



Leeds scouted Agouda when he was in action for Norway Under-19s in November, a game against Finland in which he scored.

