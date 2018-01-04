Leeds United Target Signs For MLS Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





MLS outfit Real Salt Lake have confirmed the signing of Leeds United target Alfredo Ortuno.



The striker was a free agent after Las Palmas and the player came to an agreement to terminate his contract with the club in November.











The Whites, who were linked with signing Ortuno this month, were reportedly keen to then loan him out to Cultural Leonesa for the rest of the season in order to aid the side's quest to survive in the second tier of Spanish football.



Besides Leeds, Swiss club Grasshopper and several unnamed Spanish sides were credited with showing interest in the 26-year-old, who counts Granada, Girona and Real Mallorca amongst his former employers.





However, Real Salt Lake have won the race to sign Ortuno, with the Spaniard now excited to ply his trade in the US.

“I’m very happy to be signing with Real Salt Lake and very excited to live in America”, he told the club’s official site.



“It’s a great opportunity for me to continue to grow as a player in a challenging environment.”



Leeds, who snapped up Finnish defender Aapo Halme from HJK Helsinki on Wednesday, announced on Thursday that they have agreed a fee with Gamba Osaka for the transfer of Japanese International midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

