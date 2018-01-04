Liverpool Yet To Contact Monaco Over Thomas Lemar As Reds Focus On Keeping Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have not made contact with Monaco over signing Thomas Lemar as they are still trying to convince Philippe Coutinho to snub interest from Barcelona, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Barcelona turned Coutinho's head in the summer transfer window, but Liverpool saw off the Catalan giants and forced the Brazilian to stay at Anfield.











With the January transfer window now open for business, Barcelona are back at the table and could offer as much as £140m, via an initial £105m fee and £35m in add-ons, to tempt Liverpool to sell.



It has been claimed Liverpool are chasing Lemar as Coutinho's replacement, but they have not made contact with Monaco.





Instead, Liverpool are focusing their efforts on convincing Coutinho that he should stay at Anfield and snub Barcelona.

It is unclear whether they will be successful as Coutinho has set his heart on a move to the Camp Nou.



Barcelona have a contract in place for Coutinho and he has been identified as the long term successor to ageing midfield maestro Andres Iniesta.



Liverpool chased Lemar in the summer, but were unwilling to meet Monaco's asking price, while the Ligue 1 club are not keen to sell this month.

