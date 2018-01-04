XRegister
04/01/2018 - 12:48 GMT

Not Many Can Stop Leeds United When Confidence Is High – Kalvin Phillips

 




Kalvin Phillips is of the opinion that not too many teams can stop Leeds United when the side’s confidence is high, ahead of their FA Cup meeting with Newport County on Sunday.

The Whites started the season in spectacular fashion and even found themselves at the top of the Championship table, but a poor run of form saw them drop out of the top six.




But Leeds managed to stem the rot and once again entered the playoff spots, with the Yorkshire giants having lost just one of their last eight Championship outings.

And Phillips, who feels Leeds are nearly unstoppable when they work as a team and when their confidence is high, insisted that his side are looking to move up the table; the Elland Road outfit are currently sixth in the standings.
 


“I believe we have got a really good squad”, he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I believe that when we work together as a squad and when the spirit is high, I don’t think there’s many teams that can stop us.

“We are looking to progress and to get higher.”

Phillips, who has so far scored five league goals this season, also revealed that he has no qualms about playing as a number 10.

“Obviously we can rotate the midfield and I’m happy getting forward”, he continued.

“I like scoring goals, I like having shots and if the manager asks me to play there then I’m not going to say no.”

Leeds will head into the FA Cup clash at the weekend on the back of a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in the league on New Year’s Day.
 