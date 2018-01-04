Rangers Putting Brighton Winger Through Medical Ahead of Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are closing in on Brighton winger Jamie Murphy, who is currently being put through his medical paces by the Ibrox club.



The Gers have swung into action in this month's transfer window and earlier this week secured the arrival of Sean Goss on loan from English Championship club QPR.











Now they are closing in on what would be their second signing of the winter transfer window as they look to get Murphy through the door ahead of their departure for Florida.



According to BBC Scotland, Murphy is currently having a medical with the Glasgow giants.





The 28-year-old wide-man helped Chris Hughton's side to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last term .

But he has struggled for minutes in the Premier League with the Seagulls and has made just four appearances in the top flight.



Murphy, who made over 200 appearances for Motherwell, would boost Rangers manager Graeme Murty's resources ahead of the second half of the Scottish campaign.



Rangers are due to take part in the Florida Cup later this month as they head for warmer climes.

