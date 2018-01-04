RB Leipzig Push Into Race For Liverpool and Tottenham Target Manuel Akanji

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have entered the transfer chase for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Manuel Akanji.



The 22-year-old central defender’s future at FC Basel has come under the scanner in this month’s transfer window as a number of top European clubs have shown an interest in him.











Liverpool and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him and even Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing him, but Basel’s financial demands have annoyed BVB after an asking price rise.



However, Basel’s asking price is not detracting more clubs from joining the transfer chase for Akanji, as according to German daily Bild, RB Leipzig are considering signing him this month.





RB Leipzig are in the market for defenders in the winter window and the Switzerland international has emerged as a top target for the club.

Basel have made it clear that they are under no pressure to sell the defender in January and are believed to be asking for a transfer fee north of €30m if they agree to let him leave.



Akanji made his debut for Switzerland earlier this season and has earned four international caps.



He has a contract until 2021 with Basel.

