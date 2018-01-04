XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2018 - 13:01 GMT

Schalke Official Angry With Bayern Munich Talking About Liverpool Target Leon Goretzka

 




Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has revealed his annoyance at Bayern Munich talking about Liverpool and Manchester United target Leon Goretzka.

The 22-year-old midfielder has entered the final six months of his contract with Schalke and he is expected to snub a club record offer of a new deal from the Gelsenkirchen outfit.




Clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Goretzka’s contract talks, but he is now widely expected to join Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer.

Bayern Munich and the midfielder’s agent have rejected claims that a deal has been done, but different figures from the Bavarian club have not been shy about praising Goretzka’s quality.
 


And it has left Heidel annoyed and the Schalke sporting director stressed that he and Schalke don’t need to hear from the German champions about the midfielder’s ability.  

However, he conceded that Goretzka could be on his way to Bayern Munich.

Heidel told German daily Bild: “Bayern are saying that Leon is a Schalke player, but they are talking more about a Schalke player than their own.

“As result it’s fueling [speculation] again and again.

"We don’t have to hear from Bayern Munich how good a player he is.

“Nevertheless, it may be that he will go there [Bayern Munich].”

Goretzka has made 130 appearances fort the club since making it through the club’s academy.
 