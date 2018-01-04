Should Have Been 5-5 In EFL Cup – Newport Star Relishing Leeds United Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Newport County striker Padraig Amond feels all the pressure will be on Leeds United, ahead of his side’s FA Cup contest against the Whites on Sunday, and insists the scoreline when the two met in the EFL Cup earlier this term was a false one.



The Exiles, who are currently 11th in the League Two table, have already faced Leeds once in the present campaign when they were thrashed 5-1 by the Yorkshire giants in the EFL Cup in September.











But Amond explained that Newport County are relishing the prospect of welcoming Thomas Christiansen’s team to Rodney Parade, with the striker expecting a brilliant atmosphere at the ground at the weekend.



The 29-year-old, who insisted that his side will be doing their homework on Leeds, believes the Elland Road outfit will be under severe pressure to win the game.





“Leeds obviously have a lot of talented players”, Amond told his club’s official site.

“It’s quite hard to single out anybody really because they are multi-million-pound players every single one of them.



“It’s going to be a brilliant day. When you get this place full, it can make a lot of noise as we saw the last few games of last year.



“It can suck a goal in really at any stage of the game but look, it’s a game we’re really looking forward to and the FA Cup is made for scalps so let’s hope it’s us on the weekend.



“We’ll do all our homework on them ready to make sure we give a good account of ourselves on Sunday.



“It’s a free shot really because there’s no pressure on us.



“All the pressure is on them so hopefully we can get a good performance and a good result from the game.”



Amond, who thinks Newport County did not deserve to lose 5-1 to Leeds earlier in the season, is of the opinion that the Whites will view Sunday’s game as a banana-skin.



“I was at the game [EFL Cup match against Leeds] to meet everybody that night”, he continued.



“It was a fantastic performance from the team and it should never have been 5-1. It probably should have been 5-5 maybe and I was excited by what I saw.



“They are going to be very tough to beat but it’s a great tie for the club.



“Leeds are a massive club, always have been in England and I’m sure they are going to bring a lot of vocal fans on the weekend.



“They will want to win the game and they’ll probably see it as a banana-skin really.



“We have to make sure that we put ourselves about the place and try to get something out of it.”

