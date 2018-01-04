XRegister
04/01/2018 - 13:08 GMT

Show Ambition By Keeping Eden Hazard, Chelsea Star Tells Blues

 




Thibaut Courtois has indicated that Chelsea must show ambition by holding on to Eden Hazard despite interest from Real Madrid.

The Belgian winger has been a star player for Chelsea since he landed at Stamford Bridge from Lille, but his father recently claimed that Hazard rejected an offer of a new contract from the Blues.




Real Madrid have been linked with having an interest in the winger and his father suggested that the player wants to follow the interest from the European champions.

However, Courtois is desperate to see his team-mate commit his long term future to Chelsea and admits they could together spend their peak years as footballers at Stamford Bridge.
 


He admits losing a player of Hazard’s quality would be bad for the club despite the huge transfer he would generate as it is almost impossible to find a replacement for the winger.  

The goalkeeper also feels Hazard’s future in west London will be a test of Chelsea’s ambition as a football club.

Courtois told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “In four seasons we have twice become champions and we could experience our peak years together.

“Losing Eden would be bad for the club. Eden is irreplaceable.

“With the transfer fee he will raise, you can buy five players, but none of them will be like Eden.

“It would be same as if Barcelona lose Lionel Messi or Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If you excel teams will always be interested, but that is why I say if Chelsea have the ambition to be the best club in the world, then such players have to stay.”

Hazard has more than two years left on his current deal with Chelsea, but the club are desperate to sign him up on fresh terms.
 