Stoke City and Watford Spy Tempting Opportunity To Snap Up Morocco Under-19 Star

Stoke City and Watford are both keen on Bordeaux youngster Yassine Benrahou.



The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is currently plying his trade in the Ligue 1 club's reserve team, but his potential has caught the eye of the two Premier League clubs, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.











Benrahou is only on a youth contract at Bordeaux, making him an even more attractive proposition; any club snapping him up would only have to pay a training compensation fee to Bordeaux.



A Morocco Under-19 international, Benrahou's future could lie outside France if Stoke or Watford firm up their interest.





Bordeaux have yet to step on the accelerator to hand the midfielder a professional deal and as such are at risk of losing him.

Benrahou has turned out for Bordeaux in the UEFA Youth League this season, further boosting his experience as he featured against Red Bull Salzburg.



The midfielder has also represented France at youth level.

