XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2018 - 23:27 GMT

Stoke City and Watford Spy Tempting Opportunity To Snap Up Morocco Under-19 Star

 




Stoke City and Watford are both keen on Bordeaux youngster Yassine Benrahou.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is currently plying his trade in the Ligue 1 club's reserve team, but his potential has caught the eye of the two Premier League clubs, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.




Benrahou is only on a youth contract at Bordeaux, making him an even more attractive proposition; any club snapping him up would only have to pay a training compensation fee to Bordeaux.

A Morocco Under-19 international, Benrahou's future could lie outside France if Stoke or Watford firm up their interest.
 


Bordeaux have yet to step on the accelerator to hand the midfielder a professional deal and as such are at risk of losing him.

Benrahou has turned out for Bordeaux in the UEFA Youth League this season, further boosting his experience as he featured against Red Bull Salzburg.

The midfielder has also represented France at youth level.
 