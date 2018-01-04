Thibaut Courtois Expecting To Agree New Contract With Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he is close to agreeing a new long term contract with Chelsea, despite being linked with Real Madrid.



The Belgian goalkeeper has entered the final 18 months of his contract and it has fueled speculation that he could look to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window.











With discussions over a new Chelsea contract entering a new year, Courtois has reportedly shown an interest in moving to Real Madrid, but the goalkeeper has sought to kill the rumours over his future.



He confirmed that talks with Chelsea have been positive, he is closing in on an agreement over a new contract with the Blues and is expecting to enter the final stretch soon.





The Belgian also claimed that the speculation over his future has not bothered him as he is clear about what he wants.

Speaking to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Courtois said: “Yes, we are close to a deal.



“We’ll be sitting around the table within a few weeks’ time.



"I am happy at Chelsea and we are close to an agreement.



“The rumours don’t distract me. I am calm and relaxed because I know where I stand.”



Courtois has won two Premier League title amongst other honours since becoming the Chelsea number one.

