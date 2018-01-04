XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2018 - 22:23 GMT

We Need A Lot In The Transfer Window – West Ham Boss David Moyes

 




West Ham United boss David Moyes says that he needs to do a lot of work in this month's transfer window, after watching his Hammers side play out a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs dominated the Premier League clash at Wembley, but West Ham had a wonder strike from 25 yards from Pedro Obiang in the 70th minute to thank for their breakthrough.




The hosts also came up with a stunning long-range effort to level the match when Heung-Min Son let rip his own shot from 35 yards out.

Moyes was happy to see his side get a precious point at Wembley, but admits that the Hammers are a long way from how he wants them to be playing.
 


The West Ham boss told Sky Sports: "We're miles away from how I want us to play, but we are doing some things right.

"We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams.

"I want the players to look up the table."

The former Manchester United boss also admits that he would love to make a raft of signings in this month's transfer window, but will be happy if the club can at least land one or two of his targets.

"We need a lot in the transfer window but if I can get one or two I'll be happy", Moyes added.
 