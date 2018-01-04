West Ham Tracking 23-Year-Old Italian Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are keeping tabs on SPAL defender Francesco Vicari and could lodge an enquiry for the 23-year-old this month.



Hammers boss David Moyes has admitted that he needs to do much work in the current transfer window as he looks to make sure West Ham survive in the Premier League.











The London outfit have already been linked with SPAL star Pasquale Schiattarella, with the 30-year-old midfielder in their sights.



But according to Sky Italia, Schiattarrella is not the only SPAL player attracting interest from West Ham.





The Premier League club have been tracking centre-back Vicari.

And it is suggested they could request information on the 23-year-old's availability.



Vicari has featured on a regular basis for SPAL in Serie A in the current campaign, missing just one league outing, a 4-1 defeat against Juventus.



He is under contract with SPAL until 2019.

