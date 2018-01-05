XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/01/2018 - 13:03 GMT

Best Offers Will Come From Abroad – Serie A Sporting Director Issues Prediction On Liverpool Target

 




Cagliari sporting director Giovanni Rossi feels the best offers for Liverpool linked midfielder Nicolo Barella will come from clubs outside Italy.

The 20-year-old Italian midfielder recently signed a new contract with Cagliari but speculation over his long term future at the club continues to rumble on.




Considered one of the top young midfield talents in Italy, Serie A giants such as Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma have been interested in snaring him away from Cagliari.

He has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool and Rossi believes, given the financial condition of Serie A, the best offers could come from clubs outside Italy.
 


The Cagliari sporting director also feels Barella represents the best values of the club and the area they belong to.  

Speaking about Barella, Rossi told Tuttosport: “He reflects the Sardinian mentality – he proud, sensitive, stubborn and very generous.

“There are leagues who are financially better than us and I won’t be surprised if the best offers came from abroad.”

Inter have been in touch with Cagliari for Barella and even Juventus have been keeping a close watch on the player.

Roma are also eyeing the midfielder, but he is expected to continue at the club until at least the summer.
 