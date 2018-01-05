Chris Coleman To Make First Sunderland Signing, Not Ben Woodburn

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will make his first signing as Black Cats boss by Monday, but it will not be Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn, according to Sky Sports News.



The Black Cats suffered a blow on Friday when it emerged Bournemouth have recalled forward Lewis Grabban from his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.











Eddie Howe's men are expected to sell Grabban this month and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been mooted as holding an interest in acquiring his services.



Sunderland will bid to shrug off Grabban's departure by bringing in a fresh face on Monday and Coleman's first signing is claimed to be a central defender.





It is unclear who the former Wales boss is zeroing in on .

Sunderland have been tipped to win the race to sign Woodburn on loan from Liverpool, but the club's first arrival will not be the Wales international.



Coleman's side are currently sitting rock bottom of the Championship table, but just six points separate the Black Cats from 18th spot.

