Confusion As Leeds United Deny Having Signed Japanese Star

Confusion has arisen around Japanese striker Yuta Toyokawa after Leeds United denied having signed him and then sent him on loan to Eupen.



Belgian top flight outfit Eupen announced on Friday morning that they have snapped up Toyokawa on a loan deal from Leeds.











Eupen claim that Leeds completed the signing of the 23-year-old from Japanese outfit Fagiono Okayama and then loaned him out at once, with the youngster arriving in Belgium.



The Japanese hitman is now due to link up with Eupen at their winter training camp in Doha at the Aspire Academy.





Aspire have been working closely with Leeds and own Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa, where the Whites loaned Ouasim Bouy earlier this term.

However, ahead of Leeds' FA Cup meeting with Newport this Sunday, the Whites have denied signing Toyokawa.



It remains to be seen what the situation is around Toyokawa as Belgian side Eupen are under the impression they have signed the striker on loan from the Yorkshire giants.

