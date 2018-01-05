English Football Is Best – Leeds United New Boy Delighted But Knows Adaptation Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Aapo Halme admits that he will need to get used to the pace of English football, but is confident that he is not going face too many problems in adapting to his new surroundings.



The Whites completed the signature of the young Finnish defender from HJK Helsinki earlier this week and he has been drafted into their Under-23 squad for the time being.











A ball playing centre-back, the youngster made 36 senior appearances for his former club before moving to England and he has expressed his delight at signing for the Yorkshire giants.



He is keen to make his mark in England and is aware of the challenges he is going to face as he looks to adapt to English football’s physicality and style.





However, the 19-year-old admits that the pace and tempo of the game in England will take some time for him to get used to.

The youngster told Finnish daily the Helsingin Sanomat after signing for Leeds: “I am really glad that I was able to sign a contract.



“They know my strengths and that I can develop.



"English football is the best and I am truly intrigued to be here.”



He continued: “Here we go end-to-end and the players are strong and running hard, but I don’t think I’ll have any problems.



“I just need to get used to the tempo of the game here.”

