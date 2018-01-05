XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/01/2018 - 12:10 GMT

English Football Is Best – Leeds United New Boy Delighted But Knows Adaptation Needed

 




Leeds United new boy Aapo Halme admits that he will need to get used to the pace of English football, but is confident that he is not going face too many problems in adapting to his new surroundings.

The Whites completed the signature of the young Finnish defender from HJK Helsinki earlier this week and he has been drafted into their Under-23 squad for the time being.




A ball playing centre-back, the youngster made 36 senior appearances for his former club before moving to England and he has expressed his delight at signing for the Yorkshire giants.

He is keen to make his mark in England and is aware of the challenges he is going to face as he looks to adapt to English football’s physicality and style.
 


However, the 19-year-old admits that the pace and tempo of the game in England will take some time for him to get used to.  

The youngster told Finnish daily the Helsingin Sanomat after signing for Leeds: “I am really glad that I was able to sign a contract.

“They know my strengths and that I can develop.

"English football is the best and I am truly intrigued to be here.”

He continued: “Here we go end-to-end and the players are strong and running hard, but I don’t think I’ll have any problems.

“I just need to get used to the tempo of the game here.”
 